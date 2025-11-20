4 workers found dead in Kanpur oil seeds company room; police suspect asphyxiation

Four workers were found dead on Thursday morning inside a room of an oil seeds company located in the Panki industrial area (D-58, Site No. 2) in Kanpur, triggering panic across the industrial zone. Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal said an inquiry had been ordered into the deaths. (For representation)

According to officials, the deceased identified as Amit Verma, 32, Sanju Singh, 22, Rahul Singh, 23, and Daud Ansari, 28 -- all residents of Taukulpur in Deoria -- were sleeping in a room on the company premises.

Officials said the police discovered that the room was locked from the inside. A metal tray filled with burning coal was recovered from the spot, prompting investigators to suspect that the men may have died due to suffocation.

A police spokesperson said, “The room was sealed on all sides, and coal had been burned during the night. It appears that the deaths may have occurred due to asphyxiation. Further investigations are underway.”

Panki assistant commissioner of police Shikhar said seven workers were staying at the site, but three had stepped out for the night. The remaining four cooked dinner and later lit a coal in a metal tray to keep warm as temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius, the officer said, adding that they locked the room from inside, unaware that it lacked ventilation.

When the men failed to wake up in the morning, co-workers knocked repeatedly but received no response. Police were alerted, and the door was broken open in the presence of officers, revealing all four lying dead on the floor, they said.

Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal, who inspected the site, said it appears that the burning coal produced carbon monoxide that slowly filled the room. “They lost consciousness while asleep. By the time help arrived, all four had died,” he said.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the deaths. The police will explore all possible angles before reaching a conclusion.

Additional force was deployed across the industrial zone as a precautionary measure. “The area has been secured, and an investigation into all aspects of the incident is underway,” police said.