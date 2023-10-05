45 Varanasi children stuck in Gangtok flood get help from Sikkim governor

A group of 45 school children from Varanasi, who got trapped in the flash flood in the Teesta river in Sikkim, found a helping hand from Sikkim governor Laxman Acharya after their school administration sent an SOS call to him. The children were quickly taken out of the flood affected area and taken to Raj Bhavan where Acharya met them and inquired about their well being on Wednesday (October 4). Sikkim governor Laxman Acharya with schoolchildren of Varanasi after they were brought out safely from the flood area in Gangtok. (Sourced)

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said, “Accompanied by four teachers, 45 senior students of Seth MR Jaipuria School, Babatpur, Varanasi reached Sikkim by bus. Further, the group went on a tour of Lhonak Lake in Gangtok on Wednesday.”

“Due to cloud burst over the lake, the flow of water in Teesta river rose and the group of students also got stuck in traffic on NH-10. All of them got stuck at one end of the river when the river water suddenly rose due to the flash flood,” he added.

“Traffic on NH-10 was affected due to the high flow of water in the Teesta river. Worried over children’s safety, the school administration informed the Sikkim governor about the incident,” Rathi said. “Following it, the governor instructed top authorities of the Sikkim government to ensure children’s safety. He later met them too and inquired about their well-being, said Rathi. The children thanked the governor for his help,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON