5 RPF men suspended for dragging railway official at Agra Cantt station

Five personnel of the Railway Protection Force, including an inspector incharge, were suspended for allegedly dragging and assaulting the deputy station superintendent at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Cantt railway station on Sunday. A video purportedly showing railway official Narendra Chahar being dragged has also gone viral on social media.

The dispute arose between the deputy station superintendent and RPF personnel over the stopping of Hirakund Exp. (For Representation)

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Confirming it, Sanjay Gautam, public relations officer (PRO) for NCR’s Agra division, said a three member committee has also been constituted to probe the matter.

“Action has been taken against Surendra Chaudhary, incharge, Agra Cantt station, assistant S-I Meghraj Meena, assistant S-I Balkishan and RPF constables Jitendra and Badan Singh,” he added. Gautam said further action will be taken based on the report of the inquiry.

“The dispute arose between the deputy station superintendent and RPF personnel over the stopping of Hirakund Express at Agra Cantt railway station on Sunday after a woman passenger missed boarding a moving train,” he said.

As the eye witnesses, the incident took place when Hirakund Express reached platform no. 1 of Agra Cantt station. A woman passenger from Ludhiana got down to purchase some items from an outlet at the platform but the train began moving before she could board it again.

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{{^usCountry}} The desperate woman requested the deputy station superintendent to get the train stopped. Chahar extended help and sent a message to the train guard. The RPF personnel at the platform mistook it as a matter of chain pulling although the railway official tried to clarify the situation but to no avail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The desperate woman requested the deputy station superintendent to get the train stopped. Chahar extended help and sent a message to the train guard. The RPF personnel at the platform mistook it as a matter of chain pulling although the railway official tried to clarify the situation but to no avail. {{/usCountry}}

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