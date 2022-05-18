5 UP districts among top 10 aspirational districts, says Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that eight of Uttar Pradesh’s aspirational districts had got good ranking among the 112 aspirational districts of India while the state’s five districts figured among the top 10 aspirational districts with Balrampur getting the top ranking, according to a press release.
The Niti Ayog had identified UP’s eight districts as aspirational districts. These included Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonebhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti.
Adityanath, while reviewing progress of aspirational districts, said commendable work was being done in all the aspirational districts in the state. He said these districts had got good ranking as per the Niti Ayog’s real-time monitoring dashboard.
The CM said the situation in aspirational districts should be consistently evaluated in accordance with the set development norms. “Data should be error fee and should reflect on real situation and help of independent agencies may be considered to verify the data,” he added.
Yogi said the state government identified 100 aspirational blocks on the pattern of aspirational districts and efforts were being made to bring about improvement on the socio-economic front there. He said help of IIT-Kanpur and IIM Lucknow students be taken for consistent monitoring of aspirational blocks. “The block development officer posted in these districts should not be given additional charge while energetic and visionary officers should be posted there. The respective sub divisional magistrates should be appointed as nodal officers for aspirational blocks,” emphasised the CM.
-
Eight-hour shift starts for all constabulary
Mumbai After reducing the working hours of women police personnel from 12 to eight in September, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey decided to implement the eight-hour duty format for all members of the constabulary from Tuesday. The constabulary includes police constables, police naik, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors. The police administration has excluded 30 days every calendar year from the eight-hour work schedule when the city requires 24-hour police presence for maintaining law and order.
-
BJP to hold 3-day national meet in Jaipur ahead of Modi govt’s 8th anniversary
After the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, now the Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to convene its three-day national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur. The meeting, which will be chaired by BJP national party president JP Nadda, will be attended by 136 office-bearers including national office-bearers, state party chiefs, heads of frontal organisations and organisational secretaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting virtually on May 20.
-
Delhi reports 532 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 2.13%
Delhi logged 532 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent. With this, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198.
-
After hijab row, Karnataka govt mandates uniforms for PU students
Following the recent Karnataka High Court order after the 'hijab' controversy, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year. In the wake of the hijab row, the Karnataka government had in February issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.
-
PSPCL team attacked at Ferozepur village
Two junior engineers were among four staffers hospitalised after a group of locals attacked a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited at Shigaar Gaa village in Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when a PSPCL team went to the village to recover ₹2.7-lakh power dues from one Bakshish Singh, assistant executive engineer Ramesh Makkar stated in his police complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics