5 UP districts among top 10 aspirational districts, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that eight of Uttar Pradesh’s aspirational districts had got good ranking among the 112 aspirational districts of India while the state’s five districts figured among the top 10 aspirational districts with Balrampur getting the top ranking, according to a press release.

The Niti Ayog had identified UP’s eight districts as aspirational districts. These included Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonebhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti.

Adityanath, while reviewing progress of aspirational districts, said commendable work was being done in all the aspirational districts in the state. He said these districts had got good ranking as per the Niti Ayog’s real-time monitoring dashboard.

The CM said the situation in aspirational districts should be consistently evaluated in accordance with the set development norms. “Data should be error fee and should reflect on real situation and help of independent agencies may be considered to verify the data,” he added.

Yogi said the state government identified 100 aspirational blocks on the pattern of aspirational districts and efforts were being made to bring about improvement on the socio-economic front there. He said help of IIT-Kanpur and IIM Lucknow students be taken for consistent monitoring of aspirational blocks. “The block development officer posted in these districts should not be given additional charge while energetic and visionary officers should be posted there. The respective sub divisional magistrates should be appointed as nodal officers for aspirational blocks,” emphasised the CM.