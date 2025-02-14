50 crore and counting: Mahakumbh sees historic turnout

In an unparalleled show of faith and devotion, over 50 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam since the 45-day Mahakumbh commenced on January 13. (HT)

As per the official figures, 92.84 lakh people bathed in the holy rivers till 6 pm on Friday. The total count stood at 49.14 crore till 8 pm on Thursday.

To grasp the sheer magnitude of the achievement, no country in the world, except for India and China, even has its total population to match this figure.

According to the US Census Bureau, among the world’s top 10 most populous countries are India (1,41,93,16,933), China (1,40,71,81,209), the US (34,20,34,432), Indonesia (28,35,87,097), Pakistan (25,70,47,044), Nigeria (24,27,94,751), Brazil (22,13,59,387), Bangladesh (17,01,83,916), Russia (14,01,34,279) and Mexico (13,17,41,347).

Only India and China surpass the number of devotees who have visited the Mahakumbh.

The seamless and well-organised efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government have showcased India’s rich traditions on a grand stage.

In the beginning of the Mela, the CM had announced that the Mahakumbh would host 45 crore devotees, a milestone that was achieved by February 11. By February 14, the number of bathers had crossed 50 crores. With the mega fair to go on for 12 more days, the total count is now expected to soar beyond 55 to 60.

On Mauni Amavasya alone, eight crore devotees took the holy dip. On Makar Sankranti, 3.5 crore devotees participated in the Amrit Snan. More than two crore devotees bathed on January 30 and February 1. Paush Purnima witnessed 1.7 crore devotees taking the sacred dip. On Basant Panchami, 2.57 crore devotees participated in the ritual bathing. The significant bathing festival of Maghi Purnima also saw over two crore devotees bathed at the Triveni Sangam.

Symbol of strengthening faith: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to X to highlight the achievment: “So far, more than 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the holy Triveni at the Mahakumbh, which is a living symbol of India’s spirituality, unity, equality and harmony.”

He said: “Around 110 crore people out of India’s total population are the followers of Sanatan Dharma. Out of that, more than 50 crore taking a holy dip in the Sangam is a symbol of the strengthening faith in the great Sanatan.”

He dubbed it ‘the Amrit Kaal of India’s folk faith’ in the true sense.

In his message, the further CM said: “Hearty congratulations to all revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who received the holy benefit of holy bath in this ‘Maha Yagya’ of unity and faith!”