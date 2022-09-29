50 workers admitted to hospital after ammonia gas leak at Aligarh factory: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:02 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As many as 50 workers -- most of them women -- were admitted to a hospital on Thursday following an ammonia gas leak incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The incident reportedly took place at a meat factory located in Aligarh's Rorawar area where mostly women were working at the time.

The workers were rushed to a medical college after they complained of breathing difficulties shortly after the incident. They are, however, said to be out of any danger.

"Info received about an ammonia gas leak in a meat factory in Rorawar area where mostly women engaged in packaging work. Around 50 people were admitted to a medical college after they complained of breathing difficulties. Doctors confirmed that everyone is stable," news agency ANI quoted Aligarh DM.

In a similar incident in 2020, two senior officials working at Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)'s Phulpur plant died while 13 others fell sick following a gas leak. The PF-1 unit of the Iffco plant – located around 25km from Sangam city in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj – had developed an issue and ammonia gas began to leak. The leakage was later stopped by experts at the plant.

