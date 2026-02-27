50-bed trauma centre proposed at Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow

A new 50-bed trauma centre is proposed to be established at Lok Bandhu Raj Narain (LBRN) Hospital in the Ashiana area of the state capital to enable critically injured patients to receive treatment without being referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), said a health department official. The proposed trauma centre will have a team of specialists, including neurosurgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthetists, radiologists, and other nursing staff and technicians. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The proposal has been sent to the chief medical officer (CMO) following the standard operating procedure (SOP), according to Dr Rajeev Dixit, officiating director of LBRN Hospital.

The new trauma centre is necessitated by the hospital’s proximity to major highways, including the Lucknow-Kanpur highway and Shaheed Path, to treat accident cases from nearby areas like Nawabganj and Mohanlalganj.

He said the trauma centre will have a team of specialists, including neurosurgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthetists, radiologists, and other nursing staff and technicians. It will also feature an emergency operation theatre, ICU, ventilator, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, and other essential diagnostic facilities under one roof.

At present, the hospital offers emergency services, referring serious trauma patients to KGMU and SGPGI, which are at least 10 kilometres away from this facility.

With a daily footfall of 350 patients in the emergency department, the hospital expects a significant reduction in referrals to higher centres, he further said.

LBRN Hospital has the capacity to cater to over 300 patients and offers DNB courses.