Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 5-time MLA passes away at the age of 97

5-time MLA passes away at the age of 97

lucknow news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:43 PM IST

Known also for his contribution to Braj literature, Jat leader Chaudhary Badan Singh had penned at least three books based on Braj literature and had massive information on folk songs sung in marriages in the rural belt.

Chaudhary Badan Singh (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent

Agra Member of legislative assembly from Fatehpur Sikri assembly seat here for five times, Chaudhary Badan Singh breathed his last at the age of 97 on Thursday.

“Chaudhary Badan Singh was a true disciple of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the former prime minister. He stood for the cause of villagers and successfully won five times from the assembly seat of Fatehpur Sikri,” said Dr Anil Chaudhary, Kisan Congress president for west Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary Badan Singh will be cremated at his paternal village Rithori in Kirawali tehsil of Agra district on Friday morning.

