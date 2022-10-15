Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 cops, 2 medical staff injured after vehicles in UP deputy CM's convoy collide

Published on Oct 15, 2022 07:08 AM IST

ASP, North Sitapur, Rajiv Dixit said that the incident took place when Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was en route to Kheri from Lucknow.

In the incident, a police vehicle and an ambulance collided. (ANI Photo)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

As many as six policemen and two medical staff were injured after vehicles that were part of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak collided, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

In the incident, a police vehicle and an ambulance collided.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), North Sitapur, Rajiv Dixit said that the incident happened when Pathak was headed to Kheri district from Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow. The deputy chief minister was en route to a programme when the collision occurred.

The ASP further stated that the injured persons are now out of danger, and in a stable condition.

He added that Pathak was also safe as he is headed towards the programme in Kheri, the ANI report added.

