6 dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar after car crashes into 22-wheeler truck
All six were headed towards Haridwar from Delhi when the car rammed into 22-wheeler truck.
At least six people died on Tuesday in a major accident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a car collied with a truck.
The collision took place on National Highway-58 at around 4 am. The police pulled the bodies out of the vehicle with a lot of effort, and sent them for autopsy.
According to NDTV, all six were headed towards Haridwar from Delhi when the car rammed the 22-wheeler truck from behind. All of them were residents of Delhi. The driver lost control of the car's steering after it reached high speed before the incident took place.
In a different incident, a 32-year-old man was killed in Sahranpur on Saturday after his two-wheeler was hit by a tractor from behind. According to police, Sagar Jain was returning after shopping for Diwali when the accident took place.