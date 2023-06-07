6 injured in communal clash over disputed site in UP’s Amroha; 10 arrested

At least six persons were injured in a clash between two communities over offering puja at a ‘disputed’ religious site at Naugaon Sadat village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Tuesday night, police said.

Police teams rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amroha superintendent of police (SSP), Aditya Langeh said that 10 persons have been arrested and a case has been registered against members of a community under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Police teams have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident”, he said.

The SSP said that a controversy prevails over the disputed religious site in the village and officials had directed both communities not to do anything there in order to maintain peace.

Defying official directions, members of a community tried to perform puja there on Tuesday night and the members of the other community opposed their act.

An altercation started between them, which eventually converted into a clash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“six persons sustained minor injuries who were provided immediate medical assistance,” the SSP said.

Police teams rushed to the spot and controlled the situation and arrested 10 persons for unleashing violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON