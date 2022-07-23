6 kanwariyas from Gwalior mowed down by speeding truck in Hathras

Six kanwariyas from Madhya Pradesh died after a speeding truck mowed them down near Sadabad crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

“This was a group of seven kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva carrying Ganga water during the month of Sawan) from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. They were bringing Ganga water from Haridwar and were heading back to Gwalior when they were struck by a dumper (truck) from behind at about 2.30am on a road within the limits of Sadabad police station of Hathras district,” said additional director general (ADG) of police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna, who rushed from Agra and reached the spot on Saturday.

“Police team reached the spot and interacted with two injured while five of these kanwariya died on the spot. One died during treatment taking the death toll to six in the tragic accident. One injured is being provided the best of treatment and referred to SN Medical College of Agra, where his family members from Gwalior have reached,” he said.

He added that the truck which struck these kanwariya has been identified and police teams are on track to nab the driver. He denied any lack in security arrangements for kanwar yatra but expressed limitations of police for smaller groups moving isolated.

“Adequate security arrangements are being made and police patrolling vehicles are moving with larger groups on the road. Night patrolling is on and adequate security arrangements have been made,” the ADG said. He added that adequate compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased as per the policy of the government.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed condolences and has directed all measures for better treatment to those injured.

Reports suggested that the district magistrate, Hathras, has declared compensation of ₹1 lakh to the family members of each of the victim killed in the road accident.

“Law and order situation is under control and adequate force has been deployed in the area,” added ADG Agra Zone.