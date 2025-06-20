6% surplus rain in UP already, more in store: Weatherman

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has already received 6% surplus rain since the southwest monsoon officially entered the southern areas of the state on Wednesday. This is in sharp contrast to the fact that the rain deficit was pegged at 46% on June 16 – two days prior to the advent of monsoon in the state, revealed statistics shared by the Lucknow Met office. Water-logging at Jankipuram extension new campus after a heavy rain in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The deficit was 27% on June 18 and 20% on June 19, when Lucknow and other districts received widespread rain.

“Southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of east UP and some parts of west UP. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of west UP during the next two days,” said Mohd Danish, a senior scientists at Lucknow Met office.

Barely two days after the monsoon entered UP on June 18, it entered Lucknow with a brisk spell of rain on Friday morning (June 20).

“Monsoon has now covered the entire east and south UP. Only some parts of west UP (northwest UP and NCR) are left out. Monsoon is a planetary scale system, so it advances over a vast area during active monsoon surge rather than strictly district by district,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office.

Heavy showers were recorded at some places in Kheri, Shravasti, Barabanki, Unnao, Hamirpur and Sitapur and Lucknow during the last 24 hours, due to which there was a significant drop in the maximum temperature.

Jhansi recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 28.7° C in UP. It was the 10th lowest maximum temperature of June in the observation history of Jhansi since 1969.

Etawah experienced a maximum of 31.1 mm rainfall, Kanpur city 10.5 mm and Jhansi 7.7 mm. Rain/thundershowers are likely at many places over west UP and most places over east UP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 Kmph) are likely at isolated places over the state while isolated places in west and east UP are likely to see heavy rain.

Lucknow recorded day and night temperatures of 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday. The city is likely to see partly cloudy sky with few spells of rain/thundershowers.