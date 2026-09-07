6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 50-year-old neighbour in Lucknow: Cops

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old neighbour in a rented accommodation in an area under Ghazipur police station, officials said on Sunday. The victim’s family lodged a complaint late on Saturday night.

Police have taken the accused into custody and the child is undergoing a medical examination as part of the investigation. (HT/Representational)

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“As per the family’s complaint, the child was playing outside their home around 9pm. When she did not return after some time, her mother went looking for her and found her inside the room of another tenant, identified as Anil Awasthi, watching a mobile phone,” ADCP (east) Amol Murkut said.

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Girl allegedly tells family about assault

The mother said the child appeared unusually quiet and did not respond when called. On being asked what was wrong, the girl complained of pain in her private parts. The family then spoke to her, and she allegedly disclosed that Awasthi had touched her inappropriately. The family approached Ghazipur police station and lodged a complaint against the man.

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Ghazipur ACP Atul Pandey said the accused has been taken into custody and the child was undergoing medical examination. “The child’s medical examination is being conducted. The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway,” he said.

Police said further action would be taken based on the medical report and the findings of the investigation.