Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in Sec 28
A 61-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl inside his house in Sector 28, said police
A 61-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl inside his house in Sector 28, said police.
Police said that the suspect is a native of West Bengal and has been living in Chakkarpur locality of Sector 28 for the last few years.
According to police, the minor girl, living in the same locality, had recently started school. Her parents had asked the suspect to teach their daughter Urdu language at his house every evening.
A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Tuesday.
“He threatened her and also gave her chocolates in return of not telling anyone about the incident. The minor was bleeding when she returned home, following her mother got to know about the incident ,” he said.
Police said the woman told her husband and they approached Chakkarpur police.
Based on her mother’s complaint, an FIR under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against him at DLF police station in Sector 29 and he was arrested.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the victim’s medical examination was carried out which established that she was sexually assaulted. “District child welfare committee members are constantly in touch with the victim and carrying out her counselling,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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