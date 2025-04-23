7 district police chiefs among 15 IPS officers shifted in U.P.

Seven district police chiefs were among 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers transferred by the Uttar Pradesh government in a late-night reshuffle on Tuesday, senior officials said here on Wednesday. The list also included two senior IPS officers of deputy inspector general (DIG) rank and district police chiefs of Jhansi, Mahoba, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Fatehgarh, Pilibhit, and Sitapur. Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Prabal Pratap Singh was appointed as the new Mahoba SP. (For representation)

Fatehgarh superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi was shifted to Ghaziabad as the additional police commissioner (law and order) after being promoted to the DIG rank. He was replaced by 2017-batch IPS officer Aarti Singh.

Jhansi SP Sudha Singh, who was also promoted, was appointed as the DIG (Railway, Lucknow), while Kanpur Dehat SP BBGTS Murthy was made the new Jhansi SP.

Similarly, Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Prabal Pratap Singh was appointed as the new Mahoba SP, and UP Power Corporation SP Arvind Mishra was shifted to Kanpur Dehat in the same capacity.

Sitapur Chakresh Mishra was made the SP of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) headquarters in Lucknow, and Banda SP Ankur Agarwal replaced him as the new SP of Sitapur.

Mahoba SP Palash Bansal was shifted to Banda in the same capacity.

Additionally, SP (Railway, Prayagraj) Abhishek Yadav was made the SP of Pilibhit, while Pilibhit SP Avinash Pandey was appointed as the commandant of 1st Battalion of Special Security Force (SSF), Lucknow.

SP (Railway, Lucknow) Prashant Verma was transferred to Railway, Prayagraj in the same capacity, while SP (DGP headquarters, Lucknow) Rohit Mishra was made the SP (Railway, Lucknow). Commandant of 24th Battalion of PAC (Moradabad) Pooja Yadav, and commandant of 45th Battalion of PAC (Aligarh) Amit Kumar swapped their places.