7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years

As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges. In addition to it, a call centre and a mobile app will also be developed for improving the medical services in the next two years, said the statement.

“An emergency trauma care network will be established in the state. The state government is also engaged in equipping each district with medical facilities under its ‘One District One Medical College’ initiative. By the year 2022-2023, UP will create a new record in the medical field with the presence of facilities like advanced labs, CHCs, PHCs, PICUs, NICUs and health ATMs,” the statement said.

In sharp contrast to the previous governments before 2017, due to the efforts of the Yogi government, the medical sector in Uttar Pradesh has been given a major boost. The Yogi-led government in the span of the last five years has worked in a planned and phased manner towards the expansion of the healthcare facilities and improvement of the medical and health infrastructure in the state, said the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}