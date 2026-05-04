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8 killed after car rams into group aiding accident victims in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar

Police said that the victims were taken to the community health centre, but the doctors at the CHC declared six individuals brought dead, while two others in a critical state died later

Published on: May 04, 2026 09:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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At least eight people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a speeding car rammed into a group of people who had gathered to rescue victims of an earlier motorcycle collision on the Akbarpur-Jalalpur road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district.

Police have initiated proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. (Representative file photo)

According to police officials, the first incident occurred around 12am near Ashrafpur locality, where two motorcycles collided head-on. The impact left both riders critically injured. Hearing the crash, locals and passersby rushed to the spot to assist the injured.

However, minutes later, a car approaching from the Jalalpur side lost control and veered into the crowd of rescuers and onlookers standing along the roadside.The vehicle ploughed through the group, knocking several people to the ground and causing injuries. A total of eight people sustained critical injuries in both incidents.

Also Read:Three killed as car hits tree in Deoria

Police said that the victims were taken to the community health centre, but the doctors at the CHC declared six individuals brought dead, while two others in a critical state were referred to the district hospital and subsequently shifted to Tanda Medical College.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 8 killed after car rams into group aiding accident victims in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 8 killed after car rams into group aiding accident victims in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar
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