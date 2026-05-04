8 killed after car rams into group aiding accident victims in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar

At least eight people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a speeding car rammed into a group of people who had gathered to rescue victims of an earlier motorcycle collision on the Akbarpur-Jalalpur road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district.

Police have initiated proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. (Representative file photo)

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According to police officials, the first incident occurred around 12am near Ashrafpur locality, where two motorcycles collided head-on. The impact left both riders critically injured. Hearing the crash, locals and passersby rushed to the spot to assist the injured.

However, minutes later, a car approaching from the Jalalpur side lost control and veered into the crowd of rescuers and onlookers standing along the roadside.The vehicle ploughed through the group, knocking several people to the ground and causing injuries. A total of eight people sustained critical injuries in both incidents.

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Police said that the victims were taken to the community health centre, but the doctors at the CHC declared six individuals brought dead, while two others in a critical state were referred to the district hospital and subsequently shifted to Tanda Medical College.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite medical intervention, both succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to eight, said Ambedkar Nagar SP Prachi Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite medical intervention, both succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to eight, said Ambedkar Nagar SP Prachi Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased have been identified. Police said that two unidentified men, aged around 35 and 32 years, are also among those killed, with efforts underway to establish their identities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased have been identified. Police said that two unidentified men, aged around 35 and 32 years, are also among those killed, with efforts underway to establish their identities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two victims who later died during treatment at Tanda Medical College have also been identified. Police have initiated proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two victims who later died during treatment at Tanda Medical College have also been identified. Police have initiated proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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