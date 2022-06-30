800 mango varieties to know, many of them to savour and relish at this exhibition

The Lucknow Farmers’ Market (LFM) organised a Mango Exhibition, a diversity show on mangoes at the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Rehmankhera, on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Sunday, LFM had organised a mango festival with an orchard visit to Vintage Village, Gulripurva, near Sitapur, 88 km from Lucknow.

At the Mango Exhibition, hundreds of people gathered to enjoy and soak in the 800 different mango types that were on display. Visitors were given a tour of the mango orchard by a horse-drawn carriage and an electric rickshaw. Some of the mangoes on display were unique cultivars created by CISH, but other mangoes came from other producers. To show the direct and indirect relationships between farmers and mango by-products, LFM put up booths.

“Promoting ecotourism, agribusiness attracts tourists to Lucknow putting it on the calendar as a summer holiday attraction. What can be more relaxing and refreshing than sitting under a canopy of trees and enjoying eating freshly plucked ripe fruits,” said agriculture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, who was also present at the event.

“The event provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, encouraging the development and production of a range of mango-based products. LFM connects farmers to consumers and other organisations to provide them with direct sales. This prevents them from being exploited and improves their livelihood by providing a fair return for their produce. It also helps conserve and keep alive rare mango varieties, the craft, food, traditions,” said Jyotsana Kaur Habibullah, founder, LFM.

“Begum Hamida Habibullah planted hundreds of mango trees in 1965, creating the Habibullah Estate Mango Orchards which have inspired the festival. Despite criticism, she managed to keep the King of Fruit alive in the area. To honour her, a tree in the orchard will be named after her. Isn’t it the most sustainable gift? A tree in your name! It is incredible how LFM has taken a leap forward to develop and uplift the farming community who desperately need this boost,” she added.

