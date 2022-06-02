805 MSME projects to bring in 4,459 cr investments to UP

LUCKNOW Of the 1,406 projects to be launched during the ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, around 805 will be related to the MSME sector and bring in investments of ₹4,459 crore to Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 275 projects will be from the agriculture and allied industries, followed by 65 from the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies sector.

UP accounts for maximum MSMEs (90 lakh), which is 14.2% of the total number in the country. An official spokesman said other projects being implemented include six related to education worth ₹1,183 crore, seven dairy projects worth ₹489 crore and 6 of animal husbandry sector worth ₹224 crore.

The MSME sector projects include two units in Agra, three in Aligarh, two in Amethi, one in Ayodhya, seven in Barabanki, two in Bareilly, one in Chandauli, one in Etawah, two in Fatehpur, one in Firozabad, 40 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Six projects are being implemented in Gorakhpur, four in Hardoi, one in Hathras, one in Jaunpur, four in Kanpur Dehat, four in Kanpur Nagar, one in Lakhimpur Kheri, eight in Lucknow, 15 in Mathura, one in Meerut, one in Moradabad, one in Saharanpur, one in Shahjahanpur, one in Sitapur and two in Varanasi.

As many as 29 projects ( ₹500 crore and above) to be launched in the third ground-breaking ceremony are worth ₹40,106 crore of the total investment of ₹80,224 crore. There are 52 projects (involving investment of ₹200 crore to ₹500 crore) having a total investment of ₹15,614 crore and 112 projects (with investments of ₹50 crore to ₹200 crore) account for ₹9,959 crore.

The projects coming up include seven data centres worth ₹9,928 crore, agriculture and allied industries worth ₹11,297 crore, IT and electronics projects worth ₹7,876 crore, infrastructure sector projects worth ₹6,632 crore and manufacturing sector investments worth ₹6,227 crore.