80K girls from 746 KGBV schools in U.P. to be trained in financial literacy & digital skills

Nearly 80,000 girl students of 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) of the state will now be given training in financial literacy and digital skills. This training will be made available free of cost on the online ‘Passport to Earning (P2E)’ platform in collaboration with UNICEF, where the girl students will be able to earn certificates, a government spokesperson said. (Pic for representation only)

In line with the spirit of the New Education Policy-2020, this initiative will not only connect girls with practical education but will also make them self-reliant. The girl students will now be proficient in essential skills of the 21st century such as digital literacy and financial decision making.

This ambitious programme will be implemented in a phased manner. First of all, a nodal teacher will be selected from each school by May 20, after which their online orientation will be organised between May 24-25. By June 25, the nodal teachers themselves will complete the training on the platform and by July 25, the login of all the girls will be prepared. After this, the students will complete the financial literacy course by September 10 and get a certificate and its consolidated report will be prepared by September 15.

Then digital literacy training will be completed by October 30 and its consolidated report will be prepared and reviewed by November 10, 2025. Technical assistance will be received from UNICEF and Samagra Shiksha at every stage and the district coordinator and warden will regularly monitor the programme.

Available on the online platform with ‘video, practice and evaluation

This training programme is available online on the up.my.p2e.org platform with videos, practice and evaluation. There are 12 chapters in financial literacy and 8 chapters in digital efficiency. Each course is about 10 hours long.

Accountability fixed, honor will be given for excellent performance

The responsibility of this programme will be to the warden of the school and the concerned nodal teacher and teacher. The District Coordinator (Girl Education) and the District Basic Education Officer will monitor it regularly.

The best performing schools will be honored at the district level.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “Our government is not only providing education to daughters, but also making them self-reliant by making them digitally and financially capable. Initiatives like ‘Passport to Earning’ will develop 21st century skills in daughters and they will become confident and empowered women citizens of the future.”

Training will make girls proficient in these areas:

Financial decision making, understanding of savings and investment

Debt management and identification of financial irregularities

Use of digital tools like Excel and PowerPoint

Process of certificate earning on online platform

The programme will be implemented in a phased manner in 746 KGBVs