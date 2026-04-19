9-cr Butler Palace revamp halted as LDA scraps book café plan

The ₹9-crore redevelopment of Butler Palace has been abruptly stalled after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) scrapped its plan for a heritage-themed book café amid objections from other government departments.

Earlier in January, LDA had outlined plans to reopen Butler Palace by April. (File)

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Officials said the authority has halted all remaining work at the palace and locked its gates, leaving the project incomplete despite substantial public spending. The LDA has also dropped its proposal for a cafeteria near Butler Lake, which was part of a broader plan to develop the site as a cultural and public engagement hub.

An official associated with the project said a private agency had already been finalised to operate both the book café and the lakeside cafeteria. “We selected a single operator for both facilities, but cancelled the plan after receiving formal notices from departments concerned with the heritage property,” the official said.

The authority had carried out extensive renovation and beautification of the decades-old palace and its surrounding premises, including landscaped green areas, walking tracks around the lake, and upgraded public spaces to improve accessibility and visitor experience. These newly created facilities now remain unused following the halt.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, in a communication dated January 18, 2026, the authority had outlined plans to reopen Butler Palace by April. The proposal included a heritage book café as a reading and interaction space, audio-visual galleries focusing on literature and history, and night-time light-and-sound shows to highlight Awadhi culture and regional heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, in a communication dated January 18, 2026, the authority had outlined plans to reopen Butler Palace by April. The proposal included a heritage book café as a reading and interaction space, audio-visual galleries focusing on literature and history, and night-time light-and-sound shows to highlight Awadhi culture and regional heritage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The project was conceptualised during the tenure of a former Lucknow divisional commissioner, with a focus on preserving the palace’s heritage value while promoting public use. Spread over nearly five acres, the site is built in a traditional Rajasthani architectural style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project was conceptualised during the tenure of a former Lucknow divisional commissioner, with a focus on preserving the palace’s heritage value while promoting public use. Spread over nearly five acres, the site is built in a traditional Rajasthani architectural style. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials had earlier acknowledged that the project scope expanded beyond initial landscaping to include conservation and additional development work, which required revised approvals and caused delays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials had earlier acknowledged that the project scope expanded beyond initial landscaping to include conservation and additional development work, which required revised approvals and caused delays. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cancellation has raised concerns over inter-departmental coordination and accountability, particularly after significant funds have already been spent. The authority has yet to clarify whether it will revive the project in a modified form or keep the heritage site closed indefinitely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cancellation has raised concerns over inter-departmental coordination and accountability, particularly after significant funds have already been spent. The authority has yet to clarify whether it will revive the project in a modified form or keep the heritage site closed indefinitely. {{/usCountry}}

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