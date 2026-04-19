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9-cr Butler Palace revamp halted as LDA scraps book café plan

An official associated with the project said a private agency had already been finalised to operate both the book café and the lakeside cafeteria. “We selected a single operator for both facilities, but cancelled the plan after receiving formal notices from departments concerned with the heritage property,” the official said.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Animesh Mishra, Lucknow
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The 9-crore redevelopment of Butler Palace has been abruptly stalled after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) scrapped its plan for a heritage-themed book café amid objections from other government departments.

Earlier in January, LDA had outlined plans to reopen Butler Palace by April. (File)

Officials said the authority has halted all remaining work at the palace and locked its gates, leaving the project incomplete despite substantial public spending. The LDA has also dropped its proposal for a cafeteria near Butler Lake, which was part of a broader plan to develop the site as a cultural and public engagement hub.

An official associated with the project said a private agency had already been finalised to operate both the book café and the lakeside cafeteria. “We selected a single operator for both facilities, but cancelled the plan after receiving formal notices from departments concerned with the heritage property,” the official said.

The authority had carried out extensive renovation and beautification of the decades-old palace and its surrounding premises, including landscaped green areas, walking tracks around the lake, and upgraded public spaces to improve accessibility and visitor experience. These newly created facilities now remain unused following the halt.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 9-cr Butler Palace revamp halted as LDA scraps book café plan
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 9-cr Butler Palace revamp halted as LDA scraps book café plan
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