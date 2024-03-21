 A date with the fruit of Ramzan - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

A date with the fruit of Ramzan

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Myriad varieties of dates are displayed on shelves of bakeries, malls and standalone stores, with some malls running special festivals for dates during this time. “Dates are a significant fruit for us, as breaking fast with dates is considered ‘sunnah’,” said Saman Iqbal.

LUCKNOW: Come Ramzan and the markets are inundated with delicious dates from various parts of the world, keeping the cash registers of shopkeepers ringing with brisk sales.

Dates of varying sizes can be spotted on shelves, starting from the regular kind to deseeded ones, some as large as 3 inches, to those which have been modified into sweets (HT)
Dates of varying sizes can be spotted on shelves, starting from the regular kind to deseeded ones, some as large as 3 inches, to those which have been modified into sweets (HT)

Owing to delicious taste and numerous health and nutrition benefits, dates are an integral part of almost every rozedar’s ‘iftar’ and nearly every date shop is a picture of booming business, during the month of Ramzan . Many of these dates come from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and even Egypt.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Myriad varieties of dates are displayed on shelves of bakeries, malls and standalone stores, with some malls running special festivals for dates during this time. “Dates are a significant fruit for us, as breaking fast with dates is considered ‘sunnah’,” said Saman Iqbal.

Her family is stocking up on dates every week, kalmi dates for the family and gift packages of ajwa dates for family and friends. Most of the dates are sourced from various countries in West Asia and Africa, including Saudia Arabia, Iran and Iraq. At the time of Ramzan , neither the demand nor the supply of dates ever runs dry.

Dates of varying sizes can be spotted on shelves, starting from the regular kind to deseeded ones, some as large as 3 inches, to those which have been modified into sweets. Not only do dates have health benefits which are favourable for breaking an extended period of fasting, but they also hold religious significance.

Ajwa dates are available for much higher prices than the more affordable varieties like Kimia and Kalmi dates. They are particularly significant as they are grown in Medina, Saudi Arabia.. These are available at Rs. 1500-2500 per kg , according to Mohd. Shabab, who has added a dates section to his bakery here.

He explained that the similarly priced Medjool dates were sourced from Iran and Saudi Arabia among other places, were larger in size than the other varieties and were harvested individually, rather than in clusters.

According to Shabab, “During Ramzan all vendors hike up the per kilo prices of dates by Rs. 100-300 and sales increase manifold.”

Similarly, other shopping and food establishments have also put up a grand spread of different varieties of dates, many of whom are seeing flourishing sale . Vendors informed that the approximate range of pricing was from the average Rs. 300 per kg to Rs. 3000 per kg for the more expensive varieties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / A date with the fruit of Ramzan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On