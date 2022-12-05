A day of fun and frolic at St Agnes’ annual fete

On the completion of a century and a half of Loreto presence in Lucknow, St Agnes’ Loreto Day School, in conjunction with Loreto Convent, held its annual fete on Sunday, surmounting the interlude of two years due to the unprecedented global pandemic.

The premises of the school resounded with fun and frolic, providing an opportunity to the effervescent crowd to enjoy their hearts out.

The fete was inaugurated with the release of balloons by Sister Amia, Sister Superior of Loreto Lucknow, as a gesture to mark the commencement of the festivities that were to follow. In accordance with the theme of Christmas, the school in its entirety was adorned in, white and green, adding to the festive spirit. The foodies relished the food of their choice with all the stalls that had been set up and the games enthusiasts satiated their animated spirits at the varied game stalls and the dance fanatics twirled on the peppy numbers on the dance floor.

To ensure that the tiny tots did not feel left out, special swings were set up for them as well.

The enthralling day that witnessed the congregation of not only the students but also past pupils, retired teachers and parents, reached its culmination with a sense of satisfaction and triumph owing to all the joy it brought to everyone who was a part of it. The principal of the school, Debra Bunny, lauded and commended everyone who had contributed in making this endeavour such a colossal success.