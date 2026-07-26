A month after Aliganj fire tragedy, commercial use of residential properties persists

Over a month after the Aliganj fire tragedy claimed 15 lives and injured nine others, commercial establishments allegedly operating from residential buildings continue to function in several parts of Lucknow, exposing gaps in the enforcement drive launched by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and other departments concerned.

The building in Aliganj where the massive fire claimed 15 lives on June 22. (HT File)

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Following the June 22 fire, the LDA and the fire department launched joint inspections across the city to identify establishments allegedly violating building and fire safety norms.

The LDA said it had issued notices to more than 122 hotels, guest houses, marriage lawns, banquet halls and other commercial establishments across different zones. According to officials, the inspections revealed unauthorised construction, misuse of residential premises for commercial activities and violations of mandatory fire safety norms.

However, residents alleged that several such establishments continue to operate without making the required changes.

“Commercial properties continue to operate from basements with only one entry and exit. Despite the risks, authorities have not taken action against them,” claimed Chandan Gupta, a resident of Mahanagar.

Vivek Sharma, a resident of Srishti Apartments, said authorities had taken action after previous incidents, including the Levana Suites fire, but failed to sustain the enforcement. He said accountability must be fixed and action against violators should continue instead of intensifying only after a tragedy.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents also questioned why action had not been taken against other commercial properties identified during the LDA inspections, even as demolition was carried out on Saturday at the illegal commercial building in Aliganj where the fire had erupted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents also questioned why action had not been taken against other commercial properties identified during the LDA inspections, even as demolition was carried out on Saturday at the illegal commercial building in Aliganj where the fire had erupted. {{/usCountry}}

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An LDA official said notices had been issued to properties found violating norms, but several cases were pending before the LDA court. Further action would be initiated after court orders were received, the official said, adding that the authority had continued sealing properties found violating norms.

When contacted, LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava told HT he was not aware of the current status of the action taken and would get the matter checked.