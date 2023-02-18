Abbas wife, driver reveal names of those helping him in U.P. jail

Incarcerated Mau MLA Abbas Ansari’s wife, Nikhat Ansari, and her driver, Niyaz, who are currently in police custody remand since Friday, revealed the names of several people who helped them in Chitrakoot jail during two days of questioning at the reserve police lines of Chitrakoot.

The questioning of Nikhat and her driver also helped police know their nexus with local jail authorities and people who helped them manage their luxury visit to the jail to meet Abbas and allowed him to operate his business and other dealings from inside jail.

The special court of anti-corruption in Lucknow has granted three days police custody remand of Nikhat and five days custody remand of Niyaz since Friday. Nikhat’s custody will end on Sunday while Niyaz’s custody period will continue till Tuesday evening.

Earlier on February 11, Nikhat Ansari was arrested from a VVIP guest room (adjacent to the jailor’s office) inside the Chitrakoot jail. Two mobile phones, eatables and objectionable items were recovered from her, and she was arrested along with her driver. During investigation, it was discovered that she used to meet Abbas for 3-4 hours every 2-3 days and her visit was facilitated by local jail authorities. Her entries were not even logged into the jail register.

A senior police official privy to the development, said that Nikhat was questioned for around five hours on Saturday and three hours on Friday at the guest house of the police lines. He said she was questioned about people who helped her arrange a rented house in Chitrakoot and form a nexus with the local jail authorities who helped her in arranging luxurious visits to jail to meet Abbas.

He said that Nikhat, however, is not cooperating with police officials in interrogation but her driver Niyaz has revealed some crucial information about Abbas who operated from inside the jail through Nikhat’s mobile phones. He said Niyaz also revealed information about some contractors and businessmen, who have been helping Abbas since he was lodged in Chitrakoot jail for the past three months.

Abbas is the son of jailed mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari against whom the UP police has been acting tough since Yogi Adityanath government came to power in the state in March 2017.

Abbas was shifted to Kasganj jail, nearly 500 kilometers from Chitrakoot jail after his nexus with local jail authorities was exposed on February 11. After the episode came to light, police booked Nikhat, her driver Niyaz, and seven jail personnel -- including jail superintendent Ashok Kumar and deputy jailer Sushil Kumar -- for violation of jail norms.