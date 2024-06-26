Abhiyanta Sangh AGM: Action against UP power engineers to be withdrawn soon, says Goyel

At the 39th Annual Convention of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad, chairman, energy corporation, Ashish Kumar Goyel, stated on Wednesday that all repressive actions taken against power engineers as a result of the March 2023 agitation would be discussed with the energy minister and withdrawn soon. The Abhiyanta Sangh AGM being inaugurated in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Prior to this, Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Jitendra Singh Gurjar, demanded through his report that all repressive actions taken as a result of the March 2023 agitation should be withdrawn as per the announcement made by the energy minister on March 19, 2023.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

During the convention, power engineers collectively took an oath to remain committed to providing uninterrupted 24-hour electricity to the people of the state as per the instructions of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In his report, Gurjar mentioned the main points of the previous agreement, including the implementation of a cashless medical system, the enactment of the Engineer Protection Act, the introduction of production allowance as an incentive, the establishment of as many projects as possible, including Obra D and Anpara-E, under the complete ownership of the generation corporation and the provision of the old pension scheme to all engineers appointed until March 2005 in the energy corporations, similar to other departments in the state.

During the programme, a short film was shown appreciating the achievements in the energy sector of the state and the work of the engineers.

Exec engr of Nadarganj division, 3 others suspended

MD Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, has suspended executive engineer, SDO and 2 JEs of Nadarganj distribution division in response to a complaint where they were found guilty of not acting against a consumer who was stealing power for some time.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) headquarters formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter. The investigation revealed that the consumer had been engaged in electricity theft by tampering with the meter and the officials never acted against him.

Taking immediate action on the findings, the MD of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited has ordered the suspension of the executive engineer Durgesh Yadav and attached him to the chief engineer (distribution) Bareilly Zone-2, with immediate effect.

Similarly, sub-divisional officer Rajesh Kumar has been suspended and attached to the chief engineer (distribution) Ayodhya Zone, Ayodhya.

Junior engineer Jitendra Kumar Mishra has been suspended and attached to the chief engineer (distribution) Devipatan Zone, Gonda, while junior engineer Shiv Prasad Mishra has been suspended and attached to the chief engineer (distribution) Devipatan Zone, Gonda.