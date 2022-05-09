Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Acid thrown on couple in UP over sexual harassment case of daughter: Police

In a bid to pressure them for the withdrawal of the case, the five people threw acid on Nanhe Lal (42) and his wife Lakhmi (40), who were sleeping in their house at Agyari village in the Gajraula area on Sunday.
Published on May 09, 2022 08:18 PM IST
Five people here allegedly threw acid on a teenage girl’s parents to pressure them to withdraw a case lodged for their daughter's sexual harassment, police said on Monday.

The couple had lodged the case against one Rajesh.

They were seriously injured in the incident and admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly for treatment, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, Chhotelal, Ramkishan, Guddu and Harishankar, all residents of Agyari village. Police have arrested three of them.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu told reporters they have suspended Gajraula SHO Tejpal and Suhas police outpost in-charge Lokesh Kumar for dereliction of duty in the sexual harassment case. 

