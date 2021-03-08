Action against Prayagraj hospital sought in alleged medical negligence case

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh on Monday said she wrote to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), along with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), demanding strict action against a private hospital for alleged medical negligence, leading to the death of a three-year old girl in Prayagraj.

The girl was admitted to the private hospital for 16 days before being referred to a government-run hospital of the city. Singh, a former Allahabad University students’ union (AUSU) president, said the parents of the child were asked to move to another hospital due to lack of money and there was gross negligence in treatment. Attaching reports and videos with her letter to NMC, she demanded cancellation of the hospital’s licence.

In her letter to NCPCR, she said although the commission had asked the district administration to initiate an inquiry on the issue and the probe was now underway, no action had been taken against the hospital so far. The letters sent to NMC and the PMO also requested that action be taken, said Singh.

Kareli resident Mukesh Mishra's three-year-old daughter was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction. She was admitted to the private hospital on February 15 and underwent two surgeries on February 24 and March 2 before being referred to the government-run children’s hospital under the SRN Hospital on March 3, the hospital claimed.

However, the girl’s father alleged she was forced out of the private hospital owing to the family’s inability to pay more. He said he rushed her to different hospitals, eventually admitting her to the government’s children’s hospital on March 3. He left the government hospital with the child on March 4. The girl died on March 6. The parents alleged that she died following negligence by the private hospital, located under the Pipri police station of Kaushambi.

The hospital has categorically denied the allegations. There was uproar after the child’s death. Video clips of the child went viral on social media that led to the Prayagraj district administration ordering an inquiry. An FIR was registered at the Pipri police station on the father's complaint. The post-mortem of the girl was carried out on the intervention of Kaushambi police before her cremation.