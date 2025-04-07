Action against wildlife crime, forest fire planned in U.P.

Forest and wildlife protection month will be observed in Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday (April 8) with the aim of curbing forest-related crimes, ensuring wildlife protection and garnering public support on forest fire. Dedicated teams will also be responsible for removing encroachments from forest lands. (For Representation)

The campaign will involve forest department, state police and security forces deployed along the Nepal border, including the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Also, public awareness programmes will be conducted to sensitise citizens about the importance of forest and wildlife conservation.

Sunil Chaudhary, the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force Uttar Pradesh, said, “The campaign will run daily in three shifts from 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am.”

Dedicated teams are being constituted in each division, which will also be responsible for removing encroachments from forest lands. Each campaign division will be overseen by the respective zonal/divisional forest conservator, who will serve as the nodal officer.

PP Singh, nodal officer of the fire control cell, said as part of the safety drive, the public will be made aware of how to prevent forest fires.

“Citizens will be encouraged to promptly report even the smallest fire-related incidents to the divisional forest officer or the fire control cell, ensuring a quick response,” Singh added.

Highlights of the drive

# Enhanced surveillance of forest and wildlife areas

# Crackdown on illegal tree felling

# Inspection of saw machines. Immediate action against illegal equipment

# Surprise checks to curb illegal trade of forest produce outside designated areas

# Rapid response to forest fires: Timely action on fire incidents

# Enhanced vigilance in tiger reserves: Special focus on sensitive zones like Pilibhit and Dudhwa with active deployment of STPF

# Intensive patrolling during summer in forest areas and around water sources to deter poachers

# Resolution of pending forest crime cases: Special drive to dispose of long-pending cases related to forest crime