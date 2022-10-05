Adipurush row: UP deputy CM says disrespect of Hindu gods, goddesses intolerable

Amid controversy over the depiction of Hindu deities in the movie Adipurush, Uttar Pradesh (UP) deputy chief minister (CM) Brajesh Pathak has warned against disrespect towards Hindu gods and goddesses, saying it will never be tolerated.

Hindu groups have also objected to the look of Ravan in the movie and said though Lord Ram killed him he was a Brahmin. “Whatever saints have said needs attention. Movies have often hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Whenever our culture was attacked it was these saints and akharas that saved our culture. We are proud of our culture,” Pathak said in a statement. “Lord Ram is in the heart of Hindu culture and any act of disrespect towards Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated.”

He referred to the get-up of Lord Hanuman in the movie and said there have been attempts to change their culture. “Even the get-up of Ravan in the movie needs to be changed.”

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra earlier cited the trailer of Adipurush and said the movie has objectionable scenes. He said the dresses and looks of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were unacceptable.

Mishra said he will write to filmmaker Om Raut and ask him to remove all such scenes from the film or else they will consider legal action. He cited a religious text and said Hanuman’s attire is different to what has been shown in the film.