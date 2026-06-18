Adityanath advocates natural farming to cut chemical use

KANPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday advocated natural farming, saying it could serve as a foundation for a healthier society and help reduce diseases linked to excessive use of chemicals and pesticides.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the stalls during the ‘Natural Farming Workshop-2026’ programme, in Kanpur on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

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Addressing the Natural Farming Workshop 2026 in Kanpur, Adityanath said the goal of a developed India by 2047 included ensuring better health and reducing diseases, for which natural farming could play an important role.

The CM also stressed the importance of cow protection, saying that many people consume cow’s milk but later abandon the animals on roads. “When these stray cattle damage crops, the same people blame the government,” he said, adding that cow-based natural farming not only strengthens agriculture but also contributes to cattle welfare.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to cow protection, Adityanath said it was both the state’s resolve and part of India’s cultural ethos that cows would not be allowed to be slaughtered. “We will not allow anyone to compromise with the security of the nation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasised that farmers could save around ₹10,000-12,000 per acre by shifting to natural farming, while also earning better profits and reducing healthcare expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised that farmers could save around ₹10,000-12,000 per acre by shifting to natural farming, while also earning better profits and reducing healthcare expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM informed that the state government had identified 27 districts along the Ganga and seven districts in Bundelkhand for promoting natural farming, while 24 districts had already made progress in this direction.

Referring to the history of Sikh Gurus, he added that whenever an invader or butcher committed cow slaughter, Sikh warriors would eliminate him on the spot. He noted that this belonged to a period when the country was under foreign rule and people were living under the shadow of foreign invaders, said a statement issued by CM office.

The CM informed, “2,000 years ago, India’s share in the global economy was 44%. Despite the plunder carried out during the Mughal period, India’s share in the global economy remained as high as 24%. As long as India continued to trust the strength of its farmers, traders, youth and half of its population, the country continued to attain new heights of prosperity. However, when India began imitating foreigners, the same nation gradually became impoverished and, by the time of Independence, its share in the global economy had shrunk to merely 2%.”

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“However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the last 12 years, the country once again placed its faith in Nari Shakti, youth, traders and farmers. As a result, India today is advancing rapidly across the world,” he said.

“India has today become the world’s fourth or fifth largest economy,” he added.

He said that due to the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides, agricultural produce is often not accepted in international markets because of high chemical content. This also has serious consequences for human health. Thirty years ago, kidney-related illnesses were not so widespread. People drank water from hand pumps and ponds, worked hard and lived generally healthy lives. Today, almost every locality has two or three kidney patients. Cases of liver cirrhosis, blood pressure and diabetes have also increased rapidly, he added.

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Adityanath said: “Over the last 4 to 5 years, extensive efforts have been initiated in UP to promote natural farming. As many as 34 districts are rapidly adopting natural farming practices. The 27 districts located along the banks of the Ganga and seven districts of Bundelkhand have been identified for natural farming. Farmers of Bundelkhand have made remarkable progress in this field.”