Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said prisons should be developed as centres of reform, rehabilitation and skill development, calling for a complete overhaul of the state's jail system through modern technology, transparent administration and reform-oriented activities. Adityanath calls for 'new identity' for UP prisons as reform, rehabilitation centres

Chairing a review meeting of the Prison Department, Adityanath said prisons in the state must be given "a new identity".

"Prisons should not merely be places for confinement, but should function as effective centres for reform, rehabilitation and skill development. Prisons should be given a new identity through modern technology, transparent systems and reform-oriented activities," he said.

The chief minister directed officials to further strengthen security arrangements, inmate healthcare, sanitation, training programmes, technological infrastructure and rehabilitation systems across all prisons in the state.

Giving special focus on the concept of "open jails", he directed officials to prepare a special action plan for its implementation.

"Prisons should primarily house professional criminals and mafia elements, while open jails would be useful for minor offences," he said.

During the meeting, it was informed that arrangements for the premature release of inmates through various processes had been expedited.

Between 2012 and 2016; 273 inmates were granted premature release, while the number increased to 2,882 between 2017 and 2021, and further to 3,846 between 2022 and 2026.

Similarly, the number of prisoners released after payment of fines increased from 2,823 during 2012-16 to 6,231 during 2017-2026.

Adityanath directed officials to prepare a list of inmates above 75 years of age, prisoners suffering from terminal illnesses, women inmates living in jail with children, and those unable to furnish bail amounts.

He also reviewed infrastructure expansion aimed at reducing overcrowding in prisons and directed that all under-construction prison projects be completed within stipulated timelines. Regular monitoring of the construction of new prisons and barracks was also ordered.

During the meeting, it was informed that in 2017, the state had 70 prisons with a capacity of 58,400 inmates, while the inmate population stood at 96,383, resulting in an overcrowding rate of 1.77. At present, 77 prisons are operational in the state with a total capacity of 77,673 inmates, while the inmate population is 79,782. The overcrowding rate has now reduced to 1.03.

It was also informed that since 2017, seven new prisons have become operational in Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Etawah, Prayagraj, Shravasti, and Bareilly, creating additional capacity for 10,495 inmates.

In addition, construction work for six new prisons is underway in Amethi, Mahoba, Hathras, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, and Hapur, which will add capacity for 6,156 inmates. Land acquisition and registration processes for several proposed prisons are in the final stages.

The Chief Minister also directed that priority be given to the construction of multi-storey prisons.

"No compromise with prison security would be tolerated and directed that technology-based surveillance systems be further strengthened," he said.

Adityanath also said, "Skill development and production activities should be further expanded to make inmates self-reliant. Connecting prisoners with the mainstream of society through reformative efforts remains a priority of the government."

During the meeting, it was informed that prisons in Lucknow, Agra, Naini, Bareilly, Varanasi, Fatehgarh, Gorakhpur, Unnao, and other districts are operating units related to tailoring, carpets, blankets, phenyl production, woodcraft, spices, printing, handicrafts, ready-made garments, LED bulbs, pottery, carpets, and various handicraft industries.

'One Jail One Product'-based units are operational in 37 prisons across the state.

The Chief Minister further directed that activities such as yoga, sports, agriculture, and cow conservation be encouraged in prisons to ensure inmates' health, mental well-being, and a positive environment.

During the meeting, it was informed that 17 prisons in the state currently operate cow shelters, where a total of 1,265 cattle are being protected.

It was also informed that agricultural land under prisons has increased from 584.51 acres in 2020 to 624.14 acres at present. Production of vegetables and potatoes at prison farms has increased from 81,270 quintals to 86,720 quintals.

The meeting further noted that recruitment processes are currently underway for 3,647 vacant posts in various categories within the department.

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