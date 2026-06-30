Administrative officer may head Ram Mandir Trust as CEO: Sources

An administrative officer may be appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram Mandir Trust, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recommending the creation of the post in its preliminary report following its probe into the alleged Ram Mandir embezzlement case, highly placed sources said on Tuesday.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The recommendation is part of a broader proposal to strengthen the Trust’s administrative functioning, according to sources. The proposal is expected to figure prominently during the Trust’s quarterly meeting on July 11, while the central government is also likely to take a decision on the issue before the meeting.

Sources said the names of Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra and retired IAS officer Yogeshwarram Mishra are being discussed for the proposed CEO post. However, no official decision has been taken so far.

The proposed appointment would require amendments to the Trust’s bylaws, as the existing rulebook does not provide for the post of CEO. Legal experts have also said the Trust cannot appoint a CEO without first amending its governing rules.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal comes after the arrest of eight accused in the alleged embezzlement case and the resignation of two trustees. Trustee Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami has said the resignations will be discussed during the July 11 meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal comes after the arrest of eight accused in the alleged embezzlement case and the resignation of two trustees. Trustee Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami has said the resignations will be discussed during the July 11 meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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If the resignations are accepted, three trustee positions will become vacant, including one that has remained unfilled since the death of trustee Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra. Sources added that a wider restructuring of the Trust may also be considered.