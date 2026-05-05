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‘Adopted son’ held for Bareilly woman’s murder over 20-cr property share

Manush Pareek, additional superintendent of police (City), Bareilly, said the victim, Sharda Yadav, 65, went missing on May 2 after she did not return home. Her husband, Gajraj Singh, 70, a retired LIU sub-inspector, lodged a missing person’s FIR at Subhash Nagar police station the same day.

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:30 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A 24-year-old contractual municipal employee was arrested for allegedly killing a retired Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) official’s wife in Bareilly district after she refused to give him a share in her property valued at around 20 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Representational image (Sourced)

Manush Pareek, additional superintendent of police (City), Bareilly, said the victim, Sharda Yadav, 65, went missing on May 2 after she did not return home. Her husband, Gajraj Singh, 70, a retired LIU sub-inspector, lodged a missing person’s FIR at Subhash Nagar police station the same day.

Police said CCTV footage showed the accused, Varun Parashari, who was known to the family and treated as an adopted son, taking Yadav in his car. He was detained on Monday and allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

According to investigators, Parashari allegedly lured Yadav on the pretext of taking her to a satsang (spiritual gathering) but drove her nearly 60 km to Jahanabad in Pilibhit district. He allegedly stabbed her to death and dumped the body in bushes. The body was recovered late Monday night based on his identification.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Adopted son’ held for Bareilly woman’s murder over 20-cr property share
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Adopted son’ held for Bareilly woman’s murder over 20-cr property share
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