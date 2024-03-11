 After 7 years, Lucknow finally gets Outer Ring Road - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / After 7 years, Lucknow finally gets Outer Ring Road

After 7 years, Lucknow finally gets Outer Ring Road

ByAnupam Srivastava
Mar 12, 2024 06:10 AM IST

It will take some time to get fully operational; work underway on the Sitapur road patch, where the NHAI has stopped movement of heavy vehicles

LUCKNOW The state capital on Monday finally got its eight-lane 104-km Outer Ring Road after a wait of seven years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a grand ceremony in Gurugram (Haryana), virtually inaugurated three packages of the road, constructed at a cost of 5,500 crore, in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The road will streamline travel for commuters heading to Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Gonda, Hardoi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, and other districts. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
The road will streamline travel for commuters heading to Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Gonda, Hardoi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, and other districts. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The Outer Ring Road will take some time to get fully operational. Work is underway on war footing on the Sitapur road patch, where the NHAI has stopped movement of heavy vehicles.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The road will streamline travel for commuters heading to Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Gonda, Hardoi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, and other districts, eliminating the necessity of passing through Lucknow to reach these destinations, said defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a programme organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

“Commuters will reach their destinations directly, bypassing Lucknow. Besides, it will ease traffic congestion in Lucknow,” he added.

Once operational, the Outer Ring Road is expected to divert an estimated one lakh vehicles daily, offering relief to commuters from traffic congestion within the city. This project is poised to accelerate the economic progress of Lucknow with numerous schemes planned along its route.

“In his address, defence minister Rajnath Singh said heavy vehicles would not be allowed to move on certain stretches of the Outer Ring Road for the next 15 days. But we are confident that work will be completed on that stretch in the next few days while the load testing of the stretch will also be done before starting heavy traffic,” said an elated Saurabh Chaurasia, project manager of NHAI.

He added, “In addition, the Green Corridor being built by the Lucknow Development Authority, which will connect Shaheed Path via the cut near Gomti River, is set to ease traffic congestion even further.”

The road also holds strategic importance as it intersects five national and six state highways. Sultanpur Road, Rae Bareli Road, Hardoi Road, Kanpur Road, Ayodhya Road and Sitapur Road are some of the key routes that the ring road connects to. This connectivity facilitates efficient transportation within Lucknow and positions the city as a key hub for economic activities and regional integration.

SALIENT FEATURES

157 entry and exit points

43 villages covered

The stretch has 26 bridges, 6 RoBs, 12 flyovers, 34 underpasses

1,500 acres acquired for the project in Barabanki and Lucknow

IN 2016 construction of Outer Ring Road commenced. It was expected to become operational in 2021, but due to Covid and other factors, the project got delayed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anupam Srivastava

    Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On