After CM’s assurance, Ayodhya seers agree to rename crossing after Lata Mangeshkar

Lucknow: Finally, the seers of Ayodhya have relented and agreed to name Naya Ghat crossing in the temple town after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured them that other places and roads would be named after famous seers.

The saint community in Ayodhya, including the all- powerful Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, was opposing the state government’s decision last month to name Naya Ghat crossing after Lata Mangeshkar. The seers wanted the famous crossing to be named after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.

Yogi Adityanath has assured the saints to rename famous roads in Ayodhya after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya, Guru Vishwamitra, Guru Vashishtha and other Hindu religious figures.

“The chief minister has assured us to rename places and roads in Ayodhya after seers and revered saints of the Hindu community,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, adding that they had agreed to rename Naya Ghat crossing after late Lata Mangeshkar.

To note, Kamal Nayan Das is the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

According to the state government, three prominent roads that have been selected for the road widening project in Ayodhya will be renamed after religious figures.

These roads will lead to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

“The chief minister has resolved the issue. The Naya Ghat crossing will be named after late Lata Mangeshkar. Other prominent places and roads will be renamed after revered religious figures of the saint community,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

Development projects are being executed in Ayodhya on a large scale after construction of Ram temple began in August 2020.

