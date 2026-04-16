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After first mishap, second train runs over four in Prayagraj

Prashant Verma, Prayagraj superintendent of police (SP), government railway police (GRP), said a man was first run over by the Kalka Express, forcing the train to halt. The railway control room was informed immediately after the incident. Police said the body found on the railway tracks was identified as Baliram Bhagat, 36, a resident of Siwan in Bihar.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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At least five persons were killed on Wednesday evening after being run over by two trains near Pachdevra halt overbridge in the Karchana police station area here, officials said.

Representational image (Sourced)

Prashant Verma, Prayagraj superintendent of police (SP), government railway police (GRP), said a man was first run over by the Kalka Express, forcing the train to halt. The railway control room was informed immediately after the incident. Police said the body found on the railway tracks was identified as Baliram Bhagat, 36, a resident of Siwan in Bihar.

Following the unscheduled stoppage, several passengers, mostly from general coaches, got down and some reportedly stood on or moved onto the tracks. Meanwhile, the Purushottam Express approached on an adjacent line around 6.45 pm and ran over four persons, killing them on the spot.

Two of the four passengers have been identified as Sunil Kumar from Neebi in Mirzapur and Aakash from Khairgarh in Firozabad. Both were identified by relatives travelling with them on the train. Police said the other two victims are yet to be identified.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / After first mishap, second train runs over four in Prayagraj
Home / Cities / Lucknow / After first mishap, second train runs over four in Prayagraj
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