After its ‘jobless’ remark, Maya launches attack on BJP

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called the opposition ‘jobless’, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that the BJP has shown a malicious attitude against the opposition.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the BSP chief said, before the monsoon session of the UP assembly, the BJP claimed that the opposition was unemployed; it exposes their arrogant thinking and irresponsible attitude. The thinking of the government should be to prove its honesty and loyalty towards public interest and welfare, and not to show its malicious attitude against the opposition, she said.

If the UP government was actually concerned and serious about the proper development of the state, it would not have come up with this anti-opposition statement. Instead, it would have told the people about the measures taken to check tremendous inflation, poverty, unemployment, roads full of potholes, poor education, health and law and order as well as steps taken to stop migration, she said.