After Kanpur, defence corridor’s Jhansi node all set for expansion

After the Kanpur node, the Jhansi node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is set for a major expansion due to increasing demand for land from investors.

The Jhansi node of the defence corridor has emerged as a key investment destination. (Sourced)

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The state government has sanctioned ₹244 crore for infrastructure upgrades and land acquisition to meet the rising investor demand in the Jhansi node of the defence corridor.

The node has emerged as a key investment destination, with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) announcing plans to set up a major missile production unit.

According to the state government, the node is witnessing strong interest from private defence firms and startups, with several projects currently in the pipeline.

“Focus is on upgrading core facilities to ensure plug-and-play readiness for investors,” a senior government official said.

The UP Defence Industrial Corridor, spread across six nodes — Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot — has so far attracted over ₹35,500 crore in investment proposals.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 977.54 hectares of land has already been allotted to defence and allied manufacturing units. According to officials, the Jhansi node is being positioned to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 977.54 hectares of land has already been allotted to defence and allied manufacturing units. According to officials, the Jhansi node is being positioned to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Bundelkhand Expressway has further improved connectivity to the node, making it attractive for defence supply chain players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bundelkhand Expressway has further improved connectivity to the node, making it attractive for defence supply chain players. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Expansion beyond existing nodes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expansion beyond existing nodes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To address growing industrial demand, the state government is exploring land acquisition in districts adjacent to the six existing nodes and considering bringing more areas under the corridor’s ambit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To address growing industrial demand, the state government is exploring land acquisition in districts adjacent to the six existing nodes and considering bringing more areas under the corridor’s ambit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The expansion of the Jhansi node is part of a broader plan to establish Uttar Pradesh as a prominent defence production hub, creating an integrated ecosystem for manufacturing, R&D, and exports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expansion of the Jhansi node is part of a broader plan to establish Uttar Pradesh as a prominent defence production hub, creating an integrated ecosystem for manufacturing, R&D, and exports. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the corridor’s growth is expected to generate large-scale employment and boost MSME participation in the defence sector. Efforts are on to identify regions beyond Jhansi for expansion of the UPDIC in Bundelkhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the corridor’s growth is expected to generate large-scale employment and boost MSME participation in the defence sector. Efforts are on to identify regions beyond Jhansi for expansion of the UPDIC in Bundelkhand. {{/usCountry}}

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Expansion of Kanpur node

The Kanpur node is already undergoing expansion due to high demand and 100% occupancy in its initial phase. With over ₹12,800 crore in investments, Kanpur is a leading node, focusing on large-scale ammunition, weapons, and military clothing production, including a major ₹1,500 crore Adani ammunition plant.

Key expansion & dev areas

Over 218 hectares in Narwal tehsil is being developed with plans to add more land to accommodate growing interest.

Major projects

The Adani Defence Systems unit is already operational with plans for massive expansion and future investments. Other projects include Genser Aerospace and Anant Technologies.

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