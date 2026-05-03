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After Kanpur, defence corridor’s Jhansi node all set for expansion

The UP government has sanctioned ₹244 crore for infrastructure upgrades and land acquisition to meet the rising investor demand in the Jhansi node of the defence corridor

Published on: May 03, 2026 10:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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After the Kanpur node, the Jhansi node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is set for a major expansion due to increasing demand for land from investors.

The Jhansi node of the defence corridor has emerged as a key investment destination. (Sourced)

The state government has sanctioned 244 crore for infrastructure upgrades and land acquisition to meet the rising investor demand in the Jhansi node of the defence corridor.

The node has emerged as a key investment destination, with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) announcing plans to set up a major missile production unit.

According to the state government, the node is witnessing strong interest from private defence firms and startups, with several projects currently in the pipeline.

“Focus is on upgrading core facilities to ensure plug-and-play readiness for investors,” a senior government official said.

The UP Defence Industrial Corridor, spread across six nodes — Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot — has so far attracted over 35,500 crore in investment proposals.

Expansion of Kanpur node

The Kanpur node is already undergoing expansion due to high demand and 100% occupancy in its initial phase. With over 12,800 crore in investments, Kanpur is a leading node, focusing on large-scale ammunition, weapons, and military clothing production, including a major 1,500 crore Adani ammunition plant.

Key expansion & dev areas

Over 218 hectares in Narwal tehsil is being developed with plans to add more land to accommodate growing interest.

Major projects

The Adani Defence Systems unit is already operational with plans for massive expansion and future investments. Other projects include Genser Aerospace and Anant Technologies.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / After Kanpur, defence corridor’s Jhansi node all set for expansion
Home / Cities / Lucknow / After Kanpur, defence corridor’s Jhansi node all set for expansion
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