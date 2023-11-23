After near-fatal accident, duo devotes time to spread road safety awareness

Recovering from a major road accident that left them bedridden for months, Ajay and Durgesh are now working to spread road safety awareness.

DG (Fire) Avinash Chandra releasing posters on traffic rule awareness made by the Ajay and Durgesh (sourced) (Sourced)

As part of an initiative by the Prayagraj traffic police during the ongoing Traffic Month, posters made by the two friends were recently released by a senior police official.

The two, both residents of Prayagraj, received critical head injuries in an accident that they accept was due to helmetless driving and throwing caution to the wind. They crashed into a road divider while driving in a wrong direction.

“We both were hospitalised for several months, and a large amount of money was spent on our treatment. Although we survived, the accident was a major setback for us. Then we realised that this was our second chance to live. People commit small mistakes and lose their precious lives. Acknowledging our mistake that we did not follow simple traffic rules, we decided to create awareness among people and save their lives”.

Ajay and Durgesh met social activist Pankaj Rizwani while at the hospital and sought his advice on how to create awareness among people regarding traffic rules. Pankaj asked them to get posters and pamphlets on traffic rules printed and distributed to people.

Now the duo put them up in public places for everyone to see.

On Sunday, the posters were officially released by IPS officer and DG (fire service) Avinash Chandra.

IPS Avinash Chandra said people should learn from the mistakes of others and follow the traffic rules for their own safety. “The two friends have taken a good step after they realised that following the traffic rules is for their own safety,” he added.