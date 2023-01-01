After Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Akhilesh Yadav says Samajwadi Party’s outlook national

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Samajwadi Party (SP) does not have a national framework, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said his party’s outlook is national and it has been making strong political interventions in the national interest.

The Samajwadi Party fully believed in the Indian Constitution and was committed to democracy, socialism and secularism, Yadav said in a press statement.

“It is always determined to keep the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country intact. That’s why the Samajwadi Party has been making strong political interventions in the national interest keeping a keen eye on developments in the country,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party’s aim was is to establish a socialist society, justice and equality at all levels, Akhilesh Yadav said.

The policies of the Samajwadi Party were the national alternative for prosperity and development of the country, he added.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said at a press conference, “The Samajwadi Party (SP) does not have a national framework. The SP has a positioning in Uttar Pradesh which they have to defend and for that Akhilesh Yadav may not come to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But the ideals of Samajwadi Party will not work in Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar. The Congress work is to provide a national framework to the opposition.”

On December 29, Akhilesh Yadav had said he had not received an invitation to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that will enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3. Akhilesh had also said the BJP and the Congress were the same but his sentiments were with the spirit of the yatra.

“Socialist ideology is paramount for social justice and national interest. The Samajwadi Party has a commitment to its ideas and programmes. The Samajwadi Party has always influenced national politics through its policies and programmes,” Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday.

The work done by Samajwadi governments has been followed by the governments of other states and the country, he said.

The Samajwadi Party has always been a supporter of taking the farmers forward. The party was committed to the uplift and welfare of all the sections through social justice to make their dreams come true, he said.

SAMAJWADI PARTY CHIEF PAYS TRIBUTE TO MULAYAM AT SAMADHI STHAL

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday visited the Samadhi Sthal (memorial) of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district to pay tribute to him.

In a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said, “This is a new pilgrimage of blessings, Now, I have to bow my head here. Got the lesson of last year that everyone has to come and go.”