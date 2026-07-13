After suspension, 4 RPF men booked for dragging rly official at Agra Cantt station

Four Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been booked for allegedly assaulted and dragged deputy station superintendent at Agra Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, said Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

The railway official alleged that he was beaten and dragged on the platform towards the RPF outpost at the Agra Cantt railway station by the accused RPF men, a video of which has also gone viral. (For Representation)

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The case was registered under section 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at GRP Agra Cantt station on Sunday evening on the complaint of deputy station superintendent Narendra Chahar, they added.

RPF ASI Meghraj Meena and Bal Kishan along with RPF constables Badan Singh and Jitendra Kumar have been named in the FIR. The four have already been placed under suspension.

As per the FIR, the complainant got the Hirakund Express stopped on Sunday when he saw a woman passenger attempting to board a moving train and got the woman board it once it stopped.

It has been alleged that the RPF constable Jitendra forcibly got the woman passenger down from the train and realised ₹1,000 considering her guilty of alarm chain pulling but issued no receipt of challan. The deputy station superintendent claimed that he insisted that it was not a case of chain pulling but RPF men allegedly misbehaved and assaulted him.

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{{^usCountry}} Chahar alleged that he was beaten and dragged on the platform towards the RPF outpost at the Agra Cantt railway station by the accused RPF men, a video of which has also gone viral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chahar alleged that he was beaten and dragged on the platform towards the RPF outpost at the Agra Cantt railway station by the accused RPF men, a video of which has also gone viral. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Rajkumar Chahar, Fatehpur Sikri MP, intervened after railway officials held a protest against the highhandedness of RPF the personnel.

The family members of the railway official also met the MP, saying he is a former Indian Navy personnel but was treated like a criminal as they demanded an apology from the RPF men in public at the same venue where he was dragged.

Moreover, Shivam Sharma, chief public relations officer for North Central Railways, said the probe ordered into the incident has been upgraded from junior scale level to junior administrative level and the three-member committee probing the matter has been reconstituted.

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“The committee will now have senior divisional operation manager, Agra, senior divisional electrical engineer, Agra, and senior divisional security commissioner (RPF), Agra,” he added.