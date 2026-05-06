After West Bengal feat, BJP shifts focus to UP organisation overhaul

After breaching the Trinamool Congress (TMC) citadel in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now shifting focus to the high-stakes 2027 political battle in Uttar Pradesh, where long-awaited changes in the party’s state organisation are likely to take place this month.

A fresh list proposing changes and new roles for office-bearers has been finalised, and the much-awaited reshuffle is expected to be announced after the final round of consultations with the party’s central leadership. (For representation)

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A fresh list proposing changes and new roles for office-bearers has been finalised, and the much-awaited reshuffle is expected to be announced after the final round of consultations with the party’s central leadership.

“As the focus now shifts to Uttar Pradesh after completion of assembly polls in five states, the much-awaited changes in the BJP’s state organisation will be rolled out soon,” said a senior leader of the party’s state unit.

“Most likely, these changes will be announced after the oath-taking ceremonies of chief ministers in the states where the BJP has formed the government,” he said.

“The BJP’s resounding victory in West Bengal, along with retaining Assam and Puducherry (NDA), has given the party a big edge over its arch rival Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. The party wants to make the most of this opportunity,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP’s new state president Pankaj Chaudhary, who took charge after replacing Bhupendra Chaudhary in December 2025, is said to be keen on having a new team in place at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP’s new state president Pankaj Chaudhary, who took charge after replacing Bhupendra Chaudhary in December 2025, is said to be keen on having a new team in place at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The party’s organisational structure is in for an overhaul, barring the key post of state general secretary (organisation),” a senior BJP leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The party’s organisational structure is in for an overhaul, barring the key post of state general secretary (organisation),” a senior BJP leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At present, the state BJP has 18 vice-presidents, seven general secretaries, 16 state secretaries and a treasurer. Besides, six regional presidents and heads of various frontal organisations (morchas) are also likely to be replaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, the state BJP has 18 vice-presidents, seven general secretaries, 16 state secretaries and a treasurer. Besides, six regional presidents and heads of various frontal organisations (morchas) are also likely to be replaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Those holding posts for the past several years may be given other responsibilities, while new faces are expected to be inducted in the party’s organisation headed by the new state president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those holding posts for the past several years may be given other responsibilities, while new faces are expected to be inducted in the party’s organisation headed by the new state president. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a senior BJP leader, the changes will not be merely cosmetic but aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, with a focus on maintaining caste, regional and social balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a senior BJP leader, the changes will not be merely cosmetic but aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, with a focus on maintaining caste, regional and social balance. {{/usCountry}}

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Chaudhary faces a formidable challenge of arresting the erosion of the non-Yadav OBC support base, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which contributed to its reduced Lok Sabha tally in the 2024 elections.

Kurmis, who account for an estimated 7-8% of the state’s population and are the second most influential OBC group after Yadavs, are concentrated largely in eastern UP. Party insiders acknowledge that a drift in Kurmi support hurt the BJP in several seats in the region during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

With the 2027 assembly elections and the 2026 panchayat polls approaching, the BJP’s choice of Pankaj Chaudhary as state president is widely seen as a bid to rebuild its OBC coalition and present a united organisational front well ahead of the next electoral battles.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pawan Dixit ...Read More Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission Read Less

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