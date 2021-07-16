After Yogi, Akhilesh, now Maya exhorts party cadres for 2022 UP polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Thursday that her party governments in the past had presented an ideal model of governance in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and claimed that people were eagerly waiting to vote BSP to power again in 2022 UP elections.

Mayawati’s statement came a day after the chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called upon the party workers to highlight the development projects launched under its government.

Mayawati alerted the people against getting swayed by tempting promises, launches and foundation of projects being made by rival parties. Claiming that under her previous four terms, the state moved fast on the path of development, she said, the BSP governments had worked with the “sarvajan hitay- sarvajan sukhay” policy.

“The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a movement launched for the social justice and the dignity of the have-nots, the people should remember the working of the BSP government in the coming assembly elections. They have to take a correct decision keeping in mind the welfare of their family, society and the state,” she said in a press statement.

She said during her governments several projects were launched for the welfare of the weaker sections, the law and order was under control.

“The people are hurt and sad with the misrule under BJP and SP governments, the violence in the recent panchayat election reminds of the jungle raj and anarchy under the SP governments. For the return of the good days, the people are eagerly waiting for the assembly election to vote BSP to power,” she said in the statement.

She said several development projects including Yamuna Expressway, Taj International Airport, Ganga Expressway, Metro rail, Buddhist circuit, several hospitals and medical colleges were launched under the BSP government. Her previous governments, she said, worked for the welfare of the youths, farmers, traders, labourers, minorities and weaker section in the society.

Earlier, launching development projects in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, chief minister, Yogi Adityanath said the UP is moving fast on the path of development under the BJP government. He said the threat of Covid-19 pandemic was successfully negotiated and his government launched several infrastructure and industrial projects, employing large number of youths. The chief minister also said the arrears of sugarcane farmers were cleared by the sugarcane farmers and efforts were made to increase the income of the farmers. He also said the state government has improved the health facilities to fight the possible third Covid wave. Addressing the party MLCs on Wednesday, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had told them to highlight the achievements of the SP government (2012-17) in the election campaign. He said under SP government the Agra- Lucknow expressway, metro rail, Purvanchal Expressway project, 108 ambulance service, helpline for women, cancer hospital, medical colleges were launched.