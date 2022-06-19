Agnipath violence in Varanasi: Police to send list of suspects to Army Recruiting Office
The compiled list of troublemakers in connection with violent protests against the Agnipath scheme in Varanasi on June 17 will be sent to the Army Recruiting Office, said Varanasi commissioner of police A. Satish Ganesh.
Fifty-seven more suspects in addition to the 27 people arrested and sent to jail have been identified. They will also be arrested soon, said Ganesh.
The elements instigating the protestors were also being identified and strict action will be taken against them, too, said the commissioner of police.
A total of nine FIRs were registered so far in the vandalism (sabotage) and violence that took place on June 17.
Strict instructions were given to the coaching centre heads, said Ganesh, and added that if there was violence, then their responsibility will also be fixed.
At least a dozen buses were vandalised in Varanasi on June 17.
Beside,s protestors had gathered at the Cantt railway station, Bus Station, Englishia Line, Lahratara, and Cholapur areas. The youths holding placards in their hands shouted slogans against the scheme.
Youths created a ruckus outside Cantt railway station.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
