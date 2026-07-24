Ahead of 2027 UP polls, BJP unveils Dalit outreach through Sant Ravidas campaign

In a Dalit outreach initiative ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced that it will organise the Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan across the state from July 29, 2026, to February 20, 2027 to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

State BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said Sant Ravidas is among those who gave the message of harmony to society, and with that message, the BJP government was working for the welfare of the people. (For representation)

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The announcement was made at a state-level workshop on the campaign held at the Vishweshwaraya Auditorium in Lucknow.

Addressing party leaders, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya said the campaign would take the message of equality, social harmony, devotion, service, social justice and humanity propagated by Sant Ravidas to people across the state.

“No political party has highlighted the contribution of Ravidas, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Birsa Munda. The BJP is spreading the message of all great men, gurus and saints among the people. The BJP will celebrate the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas who gave society the message of humanity and public welfare, through various programmes beginning July 29. The campaign will continue till February 20 2027,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “When there was fear in the country due to Muslim invaders, the Bhakti movement and saints worked to instil courage in the frightened society. On the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, who worked to unite society, we will reach out to people with his message,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When there was fear in the country due to Muslim invaders, the Bhakti movement and saints worked to instil courage in the frightened society. On the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, who worked to unite society, we will reach out to people with his message,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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State BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said Sant Ravidas is among those who gave the message of harmony to society, and with that message, the BJP government was working for the welfare of the people.

“Sant Ravidas gave self-confidence to millions of deprived and neglected people in the society and taught them to live with dignity. Millions of people respect him, irrespective of caste and religion. It is deeply inspiring that 650 years ago, he envisioned a society that currently embodies the right to equality as the core principle of our Constitution,” he added.

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He also said the BJP was committed to honouring India’s historical figures, referring to the party’s recent nationwide campaign commemorating Ahilyabai Holkar.

BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh outlined the campaign schedule. District-level workshops will be held between July 25 and 27, while the state-wide campaign will formally begin in Varanasi on July 29 with the Samrasta Deep Abhiyan. On Guru Purnima, mass lamp-lighting programmes will be organised at Sant Ravidas temples across the country.

A Kalash Vandan Abhiyan will also be launched from Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, from July 29 to September 10.

According to Singh, the BJP will also organise social harmony programmes at temples and religious places, besides reaching out to saints, mahants and religious leaders between July 29 and August 31 to seek their blessings and involve them in the campaign.

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As part of the outreach programme, the Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Yatra will be organised from October 5 to November 5. The yatra will begin in Jalandhar, Punjab, and conclude in Varanasi, covering several states before culminating at Sant Ravidas’ birthplace.