Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, truck loaded with 40 goats looted in Prayagraj

The animals belonged to a goat trader Mohd Imran and were being transported to Varanasi from Prayagraj ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid.
The goat trader from Prayagraj claimed that the stolen cattle were worth 10 lakh. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 10:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

As many as eight unidentified miscreants looted a pick-up truck loaded with 40 goats from the highway under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga area late Wednesday night, police said.

The animals belonged to local goat trader Mohd Imran and were being transported to Varanasi from Prayagraj ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid.

On the complaint of Imran, Tharwai police lodged an FIR on Thursday and started investigations. Imran claimed that the looted goats were worth around 10 lakh.

According to reports, Imran and his aides loaded 40 goats in a pickup truck and proceeded to Varanasi. Late in the night when they were near Basmahua village eight bike-borne miscreants intercepted them.

“The miscreants took Imran and his aides on gunpoint and looted their cash, mobiles etc. The miscreants then took away the pickup truck along with the goats. Imran and others then reached a toll booth few kilometers away and informed police,” SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said.

The SP said CCTV footages at toll plaza and the vicinity of the incident spot were being scanned to identify the miscreants.

