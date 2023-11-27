Ahead of LS polls: Unveiling of VP Singh’s statue sets tone for Mandal 2.0 politics in U.P.

The unveiling of a statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Chennai on Monday seems to have set the pitch for the Mandal 2.0 politics on political turf of Singh—Uttar Pradesh—ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during the unveiling of a statue of former prime minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh in Chennai on November 27. (PTI)

Speaking at the event, Stalin and Yadav called for the unity of the political parties keen to ensure social justice. The duo raised the demand of the caste census and constitution of an all-party committee of MPs to oversee the implementation of the reservation policy at the national level.

“The installation of the statue of VP Singh in Chennai has sent a message across the country before the upcoming Lok Sabha election especially to Uttar Pradesh the home turf of Singh,” both the leaders said.

A close aide of VP Singh and national president, Kisan Manch, Vinod Singh said, “Unveiling of the statue of VP Singh known as messiah of social justice in Tamil Nadu has activated the social justice forces and it might work for a broader alliance among the like-minded parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The event has sent a clear-cut message to the political parties that even after 15 years of Singh demise, his ideals will be driving force in the national and state politics.”

“In 1990 the National Front government led by VP Singh implemented the recommendation of Mandal Commission paving way for providing 27% reservation to the socially and educationally backward classes in government jobs. Then SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had opposed the decision of Singh government and the statue of Singh was not installed when the SP government was in power in U.P.,” he claimed.

“Today when the backward class politics is witnessing revival in the national politics, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Chennai to attend the event organised for unveiling of Singh’s statue installed on the Presidency College premises,” he added.

“VP Singh had said his ideals will be a compulsion for the political parties. The parties and leaders opposed to social justice will have to follow it for survival in the politics. Today, the BJP and the Congress that had opposed the implementation of Mandal Commission are now striving to emerge as the torch-bearer of the backward politics,” he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Bhim Rajbhar said, “BSP president Mayawati had highlighted the contribution of VP Singh to social justice during the party’s recent election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The BSP had supported the National Front government. On the demand of the BSP, Dr Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the VP Singh government in 1990. The BSP is working for social justice and empowerment of the weaker section.”

Welcoming the installation of VP Singh’s statue, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state unit president Ashok Singh said, “The event has sent a message across the country. VP Singh’s politics was not based on caste politics but on social justice for the weaker section. The parties Janata Dal (U), RJD, Biju Janata Dal and DMK that worked on social justice formula are in power in various states.”

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Some parties are doing backward politics for vote whereas PM Narendra Modi worked for the empowerment of the backward class. The PM comes from the backward community. He has given Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission. The NDA government has given reservation to OBCs in medical entrance and the backward community had got maximum representation in the BJP organisation and the government. The opposition parties are promoting dynasty in the name of the OBC politics.”

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ally of the NDA, said, “When in power, the SP and the BSP did not remember VP Singh but with eye on OBC votes before the 2024 election, their leaders are recalling contribution of Singh and implementation of Mandal Commission. Today when all parties are following ideals of VP Singh, the SBSP has raised the demand for the implementation of the recommendation of the Social Justice Committee and Justice Rohini Commission.”

Former head of political science department, Lucknow University, prof SK Dwivedi said, “Ideals of VP Singh are back in politics after the demand of caste census is being raised by the opposition parties. Political theorist Rajni Kothari had said that caste is deep rooted in the Indian politics and it will never go away. Both Ambedkar and Lohia raised the demand for abolition of the caste system but their followers are indulging in the caste politics to grab power. The social justice will not succeed in mere reservation in jobs but economic empowerment of the weaker section.”

