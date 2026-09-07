‘AI for goodness, not propaganda’: Akhilesh targets BJP over political videos

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led state government of misusing artificial intelligence for political propaganda, saying AI should instead be used for healthcare, agriculture and public welfare.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

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Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that public funds and resources were being used to create AI-generated videos against the opposition through “underground elements”. “Jo samaj mein laaye achhaai, woh hai AI. AI se aaye achhaai (one which brings goodness to society is AI),” he said.

“If they make videos, videos will be made from our side too. We will give better songs than theirs,” Yadav remarked, while stressing that AI should help the poor get timely treatment and farmers receive accurate weather and disease alerts. “When fields smile, the nation will smile,” he added.

Yadav also accused the government of large-scale corruption in highway projects, alleging that expressways built under the BJP regime were meant to fill the pockets of party loyalists. “All expressways built by this government have seen massive corruption and budget loot. On the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway alone, the road has broken at 118 places with potholes everywhere. The contractor who built it was given a bonus and more work elsewhere,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that a 60% commission culture was rampant and those exposing corruption were being threatened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that a 60% commission culture was rampant and those exposing corruption were being threatened. {{/usCountry}}

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On communal issues, Yadav alleged that the BJP government was deliberately pushing the state towards a communal path through officials. Referring to the demolition of a mosque, he asked why it was razed when justice could have been sought from the high court and Supreme Court.

“This government does not respect the law or the Constitution. It was communal in speeches earlier; now it has become communal in action,” Yadav said.

He asserted that the SP would work to build a “Bandhu Rashtra” based on brotherhood and respect for all religions and permanently end attempts to create a communal atmosphere.